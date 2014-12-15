Canada honors beaver with 2015 silver $50 coin sold at face value

The third Matte Proof .9999 fine silver $50 coin from a series sold at face value showcases the Canadian Beaver.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s 2015 silver $50 coin in a series sold at face value shows a famous national symbol, the Canadian beaver (Castor canadensis).

Emily Damstra’s reverse design appears on the third Matte Proof .9999 fine silver coin in the series, following 2014 coins for the polar bear and snowy owl.

Damstra’s design captures a beaver from a unique and dramatic perspective.

The top half of the image shows the beaver swimming across a lake, its head and tail raised above water. Water sprays from the lake surface where the beaver has slapped its tail to warn others of a nearby wolf. On the left side of the image stands the wolf, its forepaws on a boulder that juts out into the water, its gaze fixed on the fleeing beaver. The weedy shoreline curves to the right side of the coin. In the distant background, conifers reach for the sky.

As though the scene were captured through a half-submerged lens, the bottom half of the image shows the underwater portion of the beaver. Here we see the beaver’s dextrous forepaws and flipper-like hind feet in action, paddling the animal quickly away from the nearby predator.

The coin weighs 15.87 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 100,000 pieces (mintages for the two previous issues in the series were 100,000 for the Polar Bear coin and 90,000 for the Snowy Owl coin).

The Royal Canadian Mint began accepting orders for the coin on Dec. 5, but delivery will not begin until Feb. 10.

The coin is available inside Canada and the United States at face value, with free shipping, limited to purchases of three coins per address.

To order from the Royal Canadian Mint, visit its website.

Distributors will also offer the coin at their own fixed prices. Talisman Coins can be reached online. Visit Gatewest Coins’ website.

