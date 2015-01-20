Canada honors ‘Father of Confederation’ with circulating $2 coin

Sir John A. Macdonald, called the “Father of Confederation” in Canada, appears in a circa 1875 George Lancefield image, from Library and Archives Canada.

One of MacDonald’s achievements, overseeing the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway, is the central motif of the Proof .583 fine gold $100 coin.

William Lazos’ portrait of Sir John A. Macdonald is flanked by a “corona” of maple leaves and set against the original Canadian Parliament Buildings which burned down in 1916.

A Proof .9999 fine silver $10 coin shows Canada’s first prime minister in selective gold plating on the reverse.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s newest ringed bimetallic $2 coin marks the birth bicentennial of Sir John A. Macdonald, the “Father of Canadian Confederation.”

The Royal Canadian Mint on Jan. 11 released a 2015 circulating commemorative $2 coin honoring Canada’s Father of Confederation, Sir John A. Macdonald.

The announcement confirms what Coin World originally reported on Dec. 30, 2014. The coin has a mintage limit of five million pieces and shows artist Glen Green's design of Macdonald based on archival images.

Two days after the circulating coin was unveiled, the RCM announced three 2015 collector coins also commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Canada’s first prime minister.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $10, Proof .9999 fine silver $20 and Proof .583 fine gold $100 coins all show various images of Macdonald, along with imagery evoking his varied accomplishments.

The reverse of the $10 coin features a design by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel. Macdonald stands beside a desk, gazing charismatically out from the image — taking much the same pose he would have in Prime Ministerial photos of his day. In his right hand he holds a sheet of paper, showing that he is tackling the task of nation-building. His left hand rests casually on the table top beside him.

Macdonald, the desk and the paper are selectively gold plated.

The coin weighs 15.87 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

It retails for $69.95 Canadian.

Canadian artist William Lazos designed the reverse of the $20 coin, showing Macdonald set against the backdrop of the original Canadian Parliament Buildings in Ottawa,Ontario, buildings lost in the Great Fire of 1916.

A “corona” of maple leaves represents the foundation of Canada, according to the RCM, and the reverse also includes a banner engraved with the former prime minister’s name.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 8,500 pieces and costs $89.95 Canadian.

The gold coin features an original portrait of Macdonald by Canadian artist Glen Green. The portrait accompanies images reflecting one of Macdonald’sachievements, the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway, represented by the steam locomotive No. 374 against a modern-day map of Canada.

The coin weighs 12 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. The mintage limit is 1,500 pieces and the coin retails for $599.95 Canadian.

The $2 coin is being released into circulation, and is available for purchase at face value in five-coin packs from the RCM for delivery in Canada only.

However, the silver and gold coins are available to collectors in the United States.

When making purchases from the RCM, collectors will pay a price based on the current exchange rate.

Two official distributors serving North America offer the coins at fixed prices.

Gatewest Coins offers the $10 coin for $57.95 and the $20 coin for $74.95. The gold $100 coin is $499.95.

Talisman Coins sells the $10 coin for $55.95, and the $20 coin retails for $71.95. Talisman sells the gold coin for $479.95.