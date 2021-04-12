Canada comes of age on 5-ounce silver $50 coin

Five effigies appear on this Proof 2021 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $50 coin from Canada celebrating the Confederation’s coming of age around World War I.

Canada’s second issue in a three-coin series celebrating the coming of age of the Canadian Confederation is now available.

For the first 100 years of Confederation, the story of Canada was shaped by efforts to bridge distances and come together by means of different transportation — first by rail, then by sea, and finally, by air.

Those three elements are featured individually in successive issues in the program, being released across several months in 2021.

All three issues are Proof 2021 .9999 fine silver $50 coins.

The second coin offers a glimpse of Canada in the early 20th century and features HMCS Saguenay, one of the first warships built for the Royal Canadian Navy, on its reverse, designed by Glen Green.

Rendered in an art deco style, the vessel is a symbol of an era marked by two world wars; it also represents a young nation’s coming of age and its new-found stature on the world stage.

Five effigies

The obverse combines five of the effigies to appear on Canadian coins after 1867, one of Queen Elizabeth II by Mary Gillick, the effigy of King George VI by T.H. Paget, the effigy of King George V by Sir E.B. Mackennal, the effigy of King Edward VII by G.W. De Saulles, and the effigy of Queen Victoria by L.C. Wyon.

The 5-ounce coin measures 65.25 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 1,250 pieces and retails for $599.95 Canadian.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the RCM’s website, www.mint.ca.

