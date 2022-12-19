Canada circulates colorful mourning $2 coin for queen

Canada has a new circulating commemorative $2 coin, this latest issue honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was a sad event for people around the world, and the Royal Canadian Mint marks her passing with a colorful mourning $2 coin.

The RCM on Dec. 7 announced a new circulating commemorative $2 coin with a black outer ring to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

Dated 2022 and bearing all the design elements of a standard $2 coin, this new coin is distinguished by its black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband, echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their queen.

The coin is to begin circulating later in December.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, in a press release. “Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

This new coin features the traditional Brent Townsend polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the Susanna Blunt effigy of the late queen on the obverse.

While the metal composition of the coin remains unchanged, the outer ring is black on both obverse and reverse sides.

The current composition of the $2 coin, since 2012, is an outer ring of multi-ply nickel plated steel surrounding a center made of multi-ply brass plated aluminum bronze.

Current $2 coins weigh 6.92 grams and measure 28 millimeters in diameter and 1.75 millimeters in thickness.

Nearly 5 million coins will enter the national coin distribution system in December and will begin appearing gradually as banks re-stock their $2 coin inventories. Additional volumes may be produced, depending on marketplace needs.

The RCM hosted public coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques on Dec. 7 and 8, 2022.

The coin has a current exchange value of about $1.48 U.S.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter