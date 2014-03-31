Canada celebrates Pope John Paul II canonization with coins
- Published: Mar 31, 2014, 6 AM
Two new Canadian coins celebrate the canonization of Poland’s favorite son.
On April 27, Pope John Paul II will be canonized, and the the Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the event by striking Proof gold and silver collector coins.
The .9999 fine silver $10 and .9999 fine gold $25 coins were unveiled March 27 at ceremonies in Mississauga, Ontario, and Saguenay, Quebec, as well as the Canadian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. The reverse of the coins show the pope performing Mass during his first visit to Canada, in 1984. The scene shows the papal leader at the moment he “raises the Consecrated Host at the elevation.”
Susanna Blunt’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse
The silver coin weighs 23.17 grams and measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 8,500 pieces and retails for $69.95 Canadian. The gold coin, which weighs 7.8 grams and measures 20 millimeters in diameter, has mintage limited to 1,500 pieces and retails for $649.95 Canadian.
The coins can be ordered directly from the RCM beginning April 1; telephone the mint at 800-267-1871 in Canada, 800-268-6468 in the U.S, or visit its website at www.mint.ca.
Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins also carry the coin as distributors for the RCM.
To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit www.gatewestcoin.com.
Visit Talisman’s website at www.talismancoins.com or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.
