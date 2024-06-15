Canada celebrates American goldfinch on 2024 coin

Canada continues its Colourful Birds series of Proof silver $20 coins with its fourth annual issue, depicting the American goldfinch in 2024.

It’s rather uncommon for an American to appear on a Canadian coin, but the latest ornithological issue from the Royal Canadian Mint reminds one what being American means from a bird’s perspective.

The RCM on June 4 issued the fourth coin in the Proof .9999 fine silver $20 Colourful Birds series, the 2024 release depicting the American goldfinch, in selective color.

Each coin in the series highlights nature’s contrasting colors throughout the seasons, as seen on 2021’s blue jay, 2022’s cedar waxwing, 2023’s Northern cardinal, and now the goldfinch.

Breeding across much of southern Canada, the American goldfinch is sometimes referred to as a wild canary, but it is a member of the finch family — and only the male is decked out in those bright yellow-and-black feathers (the female is a more muted brown/olive color). Just three species of goldfinches are found, worldwide, and only the American goldfinch molts its feathers twice a year.

Design, inspiration

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

The reverse features a cheery late-summer scene set in the countryside and designed by Canadian artist Tony Bianco.

A barn appears behind a wood fence and a gate opens up to a dirt road in the engraved background. Easily detected by its black cap and yellow plumage, a male American goldfinch (Spinus tristis) is perched on a cluster of purple-colored aster flowers that rise up in the foreground.

Bianco is a longtime bird enthusiast, the RCM said.

“I’ve been a bird watcher since I was a youth, and one of my favourites has always been the goldfinch,” he said, in a press release. “Their friendly nature and bold colour make them particularly enticing to an artist. Pairing the striking yellow, black and white with the soft lavender of the aster flower makes a natural and striking combination.”

Specifications, details

The coin weighs 31.39 grams, measures 38 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

It is packaged in a black clamshell case with a black beauty box.

The coin has an issue price of $119.95 Canadian (the exact price in U.S. funds will be determined at the time or purchase).

To order or learn more visit the Royal Canadian Mint’s website, www.mint.ca.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.