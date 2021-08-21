Canada celebrates 125 years of Yukon gold rush with $25 coin

Canada marks the 125th anniversary of the Klondike Gold Rush with a silver $25 coin featuring selective gold plating.

The Klondike Gold Rush brought thousands of men (not exclusively, but it was mostly men) into the Yukon 125 years ago in search of fortune.

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a convex/concave Proof 2021 .9999 fine silver $25 coin with selective gold plating to celebrate the 125th anniversary of this important event.

Framed by a gold-plated rim and edge, the coin’s concave reverse features a design by RCM engraver Matt Bowen. A combination of engraved details and multiple frostings help capture the look of the steel pans used by those who went panning for gold during the Klondike Gold Rush from 1896 to 1899.

In the design, water pours out of the pan to reveal gold-plated nuggets, engraved at the bottom of the pan among remaining sediment.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

Those who panned for gold in the Klondike were looking for placer gold — nuggets, flakes and gold dust that had eroded from the bedrock and was carried downstream into the smaller tributaries of the Klondike River. Since gold is heavier than sand and dirt, those gold pieces would sink into creek beds, settling and collecting over time beneath layers of sediment

Gold panning was the simplest method of recovering the gold, and for determining whether there was enough of it to make digging worthwhile. Dirt and water were scooped up in the pan and then swirled around, allowing the water to flow up the sides and carry lighter sediment away — with a little luck, the only thing left in the pan would be gold.

The coin weighs 30.75 grams and measures 36 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $189.95 Canadian.

Orders are now being accepted, with shipping expected to begin Oct. 13, 2021.

For more information, or to order the coin, visit the RCM website, www.mint.ca.

