It may be spring, but Canada marks autumn on coin

The Autumn Radiance Murano glass silver $50 coin from Canada comes packaged in a red clamshell case and a box.

The Royal Canadian Mint is already ready for autumn, having issued in early May a Proof 2016 Autumn Radiance Maple Leaf silver $50 coin with a large Murano glass embellishment.

The calendar may indicate late spring, but the Royal Canadian Mint in early May began making plans for autumn.

The RCM issued a Proof 2016 Autumn Radiance Maple Leaf silver $50 coin bearing a Murano Venetian glass embellishment. This is the largest such Murano glass embellishment employed for coins to date, according to the distributor Talisman Coins (a partner on the issue).

The 5-ounce .9999 fine silver coin quickly sold out at the RCM, but Talisman continues to offer the coin at issue price.

The RCM is one of few mints to feature an embellishment of the prized Venetian glass from Murano, Italy, on its coins. Because the glass is handcrafted by master artisans, each glass adornment is unique, according to the RCM.

The glass is found on the reverse of the coin, where a design by Canadian artist Lisa Thompson-Khan puts Canada’s national symbol front and center while conveying the radiance and splendor of autumn’s storied hues.

The obverse carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the fourth effigy of the queen to appear on Canadian coinage.

The coin weighs 157.6 grams and measures 65.25 millimeters in diameter, and each is presented in a red lacquered wooden display case.

Talisman offers the coin for $419.95 each. Purchases of three or more coins are available for $409.95 each. To order, visit the distributor website.