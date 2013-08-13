Delivery set for more royal baby coins

A Royal Canadian Mint employee begins to remove one of the new silver $5 coins commemorating the birth of Prince George of Cambridge from a coinage press. Five Canadian coins celebrating the birth were announced on Aug. 8, the same day other world mints also announced new royal baby coins.

Monograms and royal cyphers feature on two more coins from Canada, a copper-nickel 25-cent piece and a .9999 fine silver $5 coin with selective gold-plating.

From the RCM, three .9999 fine silver $20 coins capture scenes familiar to parents of a newborn: the young prince asleep in a bassinet and surrounded by toys, and three hands (one from each parent and the baby) joined together.

The Perth Mint in Australia features a family portrait of sorts, with the newborn Prince George surrounded by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

New Zealand’s silver dollar features a simple design with crown and text commemorating the birth of the heir to the throne; the birth date is added to complete the theme.

Bundles of coins are now available celebrating the United Kingdom’s most famous new bundle of joy.

On Aug. 8, the Perth Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint and New Zealand Post all announced commemorations for the birth of Prince George, who was born July 22. He is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is third in line to the throne after his grandfather and heir apparent, Charles, Prince of Wales, and his father, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

New Zealand’s silver dollar coin signifies the royal lineage with a selectively-gold-plated coronet, or crown, on the reverse. A native Maori design element known as koru (a loop formed from unfurling fern fronds) is below, with the date of birth above. The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin, which measures 40 millimeters in diameter, features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

It has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and will begin shipping “around” Sept. 25, according to New Zealand Post. The coin is priced at $139 in New Zealand funds.

To order from New Zealand Post, visit New Zealand Post’s Web site, www.nzcoins.co.nz or telephone the firm at (011) +64 6 349 1234.

Perth Mint issues

A loving family scene dominates two Proof coins from the Perth Mint.

The designs, which were approved by Queen Elizabeth II, show the parents cradling and gazing at their newborn child.

The design, created by Jennifer McKenna, is offered on both a 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar and a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin.

The scene is encircled by a sculpted ribbon tied in a bow supporting a delicate bouquet of acorns and fleur de lys — symbols from the Duke and Duchess’ Coats of Arms.

The inscription IN CELEBRATION OF THE BIRTH OF HRH PRINCE GEORGE, the birth date and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark also appear in the design.

The obverse of each coin portrays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the year date and denomination.

The silver coin measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter, and the gold coin measures 20.6 millimeters in diameter.

The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 and retails for $76.16 U.S. (with an order limit of two coins per customer until Aug. 16), while the gold coin’s mintage is limited to 1,000 and the coin retails for $555.78 U.S.

Orders can be placed by telephoning the Perth Mint at (011) +61 8 9421 7218, or at its website, www.perthmint.com.au/.

Canadian baby coins

The most affordable of the RCM’s five commemorative coins marking the royal birth recalls that childhood rhyme “First comes love, then comes marriage, next comes baby in a baby carriage. ...”

A carriage is the central element on the Specimen Finish copper-nickel 25-cent coin, joined by the crowned monograms for William and Catherine (their royal cyphers) and their names.

The carriage is adorned by maple leaves, and the denomination and CANADA also appear on the coin. The 25-cent piece measures 35 millimeters in diameter (its weight is undisclosed).

The coin is “available while quantities last,” retailing for $24.95 Canadian.

Maple leaves and the parental monograms are central to the design of a Proof .9999 fine silver $5 coin, which highlights those elements in selective gold-plating.

Surrounding the central design is an ornate ring with all the accoutrements of life with a newborn: baby rattles, plush toys, bibs, soothers, sippy cups and tiny shoes and socks, along with moons and stars.

The RCM said that it produced a unique example fully gold-plated to be given to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a keepsake.

The $5 coin for the public weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces. It retails for $74.95 Canadian.

A third product from the Royal Canadian Mint is a three-coin set featuring a trio of Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coins.

Each $20 coin reveals a scene familiar to new parents: a baby tucked away in a cradle with lace typical of a royal nursery; three hands touching to form a family bond within the shape of a heart; and a sleeping baby in a crib with two plush toys, a beaver and Royal Canadian Mounted Police moose, to represent Canada’s close ties with the royal family.

Each of the three coin designs features maple leaves and 2013 to mark the year of this historic occasion. The coins weigh 31.39 grams and measure 38 millimeters in diameter. Available for purchase at $249.95 Canadian, the set has a mintage of 7,500.

All five of the RCM’s royal baby coins feature a Laurie McGaw design on the reverse paired with Susanna Blunt’s effigy on the obverse.

To order the coins, visit a dedicated page at the RCM’s website, www.mint.ca/RoyalBirth or telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871.

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying directly from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Distributors in the United States and Canada may also stock the coin, but they would establish their own rates.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins are official distributors for the RCM.

To contact Gatewest inside the United States, telephone the firm at 204-489-9112 or visit it online at www.gatewestcoin.com.

Contact Talisman by visiting the site www.talismancoins.com, telephone the business at 888-552-2646 or fax the company at 314-968-3801. ¦