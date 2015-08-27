Museum launches campaign for Anglo-Saxon coins: Coin World Buzz
1. Museum trying to keep Anglo-Saxon coin hoard
Ahead of acquiring 21 coins for display, the Bucks County Museum is trying to raise money that would be used to obtain the more than 5,200 coins if the hoard is declared treasure by the coroner, according to The Bucks Herald.
Bucks County is already making some headway, with £3,000 in pledges thus far from around the world.
Learn more about the campaign here.
2. The Queen appears on modernized note marking her 2012 Diamond Jubilee
"The States of Jersey issued a £100 note that broke some new ground for images of the queen, especially for bank notes. The note features a printed image of the queen based on artist Chris Levine and holographer Rob Munday’s holographic portrait of her, titled Equanimity."
3. London auction highlight
An extremely rare pattern £5 gold coin that was designed as George III lay dying in 1820 and effectively became a commemorative piece for the king is expected to sell for £200,000 to £250,000 during a September Dix Noonan Webb auction in London.
See the coin, and learn about it.
