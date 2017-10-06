In February 2017, two brothers-in-law discovered buried treasure in a field north of Lincoln, the county city of Lincolnshire. The content of their find is now public and was our top story of the week.

It’s that time again, when we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Gold aureus of Roman Emperor Nerva offered in late October auction: A gold aureus of Roman Emperor Nerva reflects the delicate balance of power between the military and the ruling class in ancient Rome.

4. PCGS certifies two-tailed quarter, plus a 1968-S quarter on 90 percent silver planchet: The Washington quarter dollar struck with two reverse dies reported by an error coin dealer has been authenticated and graded by PCGS.

3. Cashless society is not fully here yet, but it is getting closer in some countries: Traditional forms of currency like paper money and coins are in declining use in consumer payments world wide but a cashless society is not yet fully developed.

2. Scottsdale Mint creates 1-ounce silver bullion coin for Barbados: The Scottsdale Mint has issued a new silver bullion coin for Barbados. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar shows the trident head from Barbados’ national flag.

1. Brothers-in-law find ancient coin hoard ‘of national significance’: In February 2017, two brothers-in-law discovered buried treasure in a field north of Lincoln, the county city of Lincolnshire, England.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter