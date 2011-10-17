Bronze medallion leads Nomos AG auction

A circa A.D. 286 to 305 bronze medallion of Maximianus highlights Nomos AG auction No. 5, scheduled for Oct. 25 in Zurich, Switzerland.

A circa A.D. 286 to 305 bronze medallion of the Roman emperor Maximianus highlights Nomos AG auction No. 5, the firm’s first fall auction.

The auction, which is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Zurich, Switzerland, features 269 lots of European medals, and Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins.

The 34-millimeter medal “undoubtedly was struck to commemorate the supposedly victorious nature of the emperor’s rule,” according to the cataloger. The medal is the finest example known and “probably the finest surviving base metal medallion from the period of the Tetrarchy.”

In Good Extremely Fine condition, the medal has traces of silvering or billon. It has an estimate of 125,000 Swiss francs ($138,285 U.S.).

Some highlights:

Holy Roman Empire, Maximilian I, circa 1508 to 1519 silver medal, on the pardon of Franz von Sickingen, “actual maker of the medal is unknown, but the design was probably that of Hans Burgkmair the Elder,” Lot 3, “unevenly toned, otherwise” Extremely Fine.

Spain/Italy, Charles V, circa 1549 silver medal, diameter of 75 millimeters, in honor of Isabella of Portugal (wife of Charles V), by Leone Leoni, “a very fine contemporary cast,” Lot 23, Nearly EF.

Italy, circa mid-1550s gold medal, 34.5 millimeters, in honor of Faustina II, “an original struck example,” by Giovanni de Cavino, Padua, “designed to pass as an ancient medallion,” “references refer to the bronze or silver versions,” Lot 32, “possible traces of mounting and of wear probably artificially induced to suggest great age, otherwise” Very Fine.

Italy, Milan (?), Charles V, circa 1551 to 1556 silver medal, 97.4 millimeters, cast and chased, possibly by Leoni “but this is debated,” “probably the only known example in silver,” Lot 33, “very minor bangs and, on the edge, possible traces of having been inset into a holder, otherwise” EF.

Greece, Bruttium, Kroton, circa 500 B.C. silver stater, “an alliance issue with Temesa,” Lot 108, Good VF.

Greece, Bruttium, Rhegion, circa 445 to 435 B.C. silver tetradrachm, Lot 109, “some minor traces of overstriking on the reverse, otherwise” EF.

Greece, Sicily, Morgantina, circa 214 to 213 B.C. gold 25 litrai, the Sikeliotes, “apparently unknown and unique,” Lot 119, “a few very minor marks, otherwise virtually as struck.”

Greece, Boeotia, federal coinage, circa 287 B.C. silver tetradrachm, Thebes, Lot 158, “minor areas of striking flatness on the beard, otherwise” Nearly EF.

Greece, Arkadia, circa 500 to 495 B.C. silver hemidrachm, Lot 169, EF.

Greece, Mysia, Lampsakos, circa 394 to 350 B.C. gold stater, “formerly in the Cabinet des Medailles in Paris,” Lot 178, “struck from worn dies with some very slight die rust on the obverse, otherwise” Nearly EF. ¦