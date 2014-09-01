Bronze drachm of Trajan shows Egyptian god of Nile River flooding
- Published: Sep 1, 2014, 10 AM
A bronze drachm of Trajan, issued in Alexandria, Egypt, has a fascinating story to tell.
The reverse of the circa A.D. 109 to 110 coin depicts the Egyptian god Hapi, god of the annual flooding of the Nile in ancient Egyptian religion.
One of only three coins known, the example is being offered in Classical Numismatic Group’s Internet and mail-bid sale No. 97, which closes Sept. 17.
The flood’s deposit of rich silt helped elevate Hapi into a symbol of fertility, and he is typically depicted as a man with a large belly wearing a loincloth, and having female-like breasts, according to the auction house.
The obverse of the coin shows Trajan, and the reverse includes a seated Hapi, his right hand raised. A nilometer (marker used to measure the flooding) and a hawk (Horus) on a column or table also appear.
Graded Fine by the auction house, the coin is worn and has an “even brown patina with touches of green, [and] some very minor porosity.”
The coin is estimated at $5,000 U.S.
To learn more about the auction, telephone CNG at 717-390-9194 or visit the firm’s website.
Read more of Coin World's recent world coins coverage:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes