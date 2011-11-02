British firm's ancient coins auction realizes $3.2

A circa 360 silver tetradrachm of Barke in Cyrene (Kyrenaica), issued under the magistrate Akesios, led all bidding during Dix Noonan Webb’s 800-lot ancient coins auction Sept. 27, selling for £396,000 ($617,760 U.S.).

Dix Noonan Webb’s 800-lot ancient coins auction Sept. 27 realized £2,068,488 ($3,226,841 U.S.) including the 20 percent buyer’s fee.

Leading the highlights was a circa 360 silver tetradrachm of Barke in Cyrene (Kyrenaica), issued under the magistrate Akesios. Though the coin has a “minor obverse scratch,” it was “otherwise [EF] and lightly toned.”

With a provenance dating to an 1895 auction, the coin realized £396,000 ($617,760 U.S.).

The auction was the second of five conducted by the firm in conjunction with Coinex, the annual large coin show in the United Kingdom.

A total of 708 lots (88.3 percent) sold of 802 lots offered, with two lots withdrawn.

The complete catalog can be viewed for free online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Syracuse, uncertain mint, circa 500 to 480 B.C. electrum stater, 14.04 grams, Very Fine, £168,000 ($262,080 U.S.).

Greece, Pantikapaion, circa 380 to 370 B.C. gold stater, 9.09 grams, Extremely Fine, £222,000 ($346,320 U.S.).

Roman Empire, circa 69 to 70 gold aureus, Vespasian, Rome, 7.17 grams, “metal flaw on back of neck, otherwise” EF with luster, £150,000 ($234,000 U.S.).

Roman Empire, Septimius Severus, circa 207 gold aureus, Rome, 6.23 grams, Good VF, £96,000 ($149,760 U.S.).

Roman Empire, Septimius Severus, Julia Domna, Caracalla and Geta, circa 202 gold aureus, Rome, 7.06 grams, “this issue is one of several that emphasises the prominence of the dynasty, in this case the whole imperial family,” EF, £66,000 ($102,960 U.S.).

Roman Empire, Caracalla, Septimius Severus and Julia Domna, circa 201 gold aureus, Rome, 7.25 grams, “this ‘family’ coin, full of solar imagery depicts Severus as the sun and Julia as the moon,” EF “with lustre,” £110,400 ($172,224 U.S.).

Roman Empire, Elagabalus, circa 201 gold aureus, Rome, “attractive reddish tone,” EF, £40,800 ($63,648 U.S.). ¦