British clubs plan joint meeting

Two British coin hobby organizations are conducting a joint annual meeting.

The summer meeting for the British Numismatic Society and the Royal Numismatic Society is scheduled to be held July 7 at Worcester College, University of Oxford.

This year’s theme is “Anniversaries and Jubilees.”

Speakers include Andrew Burnett and Thomas Hockenhull (both of the British Museum), Qin Cao (the Manchester Museum), Graham Dyer (the Royal Mint Museum) and Alexandra Kim (Historic Royal Palaces). Speakers will discuss the historical origins of the modern jubilee and the role of coins and medals in the commemoration of such events.

The cost of attending the day is £30 including lunch.

To register, contact Ian Leins, Director of the British Numismatic Society, c/o The Department of Coins and Medals, The British Museum, Great Russell Street, London, WC1B 3DG, telephone him at (011) 44 207 323 8271 or email him at ileins@thebritishmuseum.ac.uk. ¦