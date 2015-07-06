British anti-slavery halfpenny token in Davisson’s auction

A halfpenny token bearing the anti-slavery message is among lots in Davisson’s Ltd.’s e-auction closing July 22.

The anti-slavery movement in Britain adopted campaign techniques that sound familiar today, distributing pamphlets and creating objects with imagery intended to evoke the struggle.

The famous “supplicant slave” image of a chained, kneeling slave, created by Josiah Wedgewood for cameos, soon spread to other media, including tokens.

A late 18th century bronze halfpenny token bearing the famous image and the now familiar question — AM I NOT A MAN AND A BROTHER? — is offered in Davisson’s Ltd.’s E-auction No. 11, ending July 22.

The token, from Middlesex, features the legend MAY SLAVERY & OPPRESSION CEASE THROUGHOUT THE WORLD on the reverse, surrounding two clasped hands, one with manacled wrist, the other with cuffed wrist. The token is marked on the edge PAYABLE AT DUBLIN CORK OR BELFAST.

The image was adopted by the abolition cause, which in 1807 was ultimately successful in Great Britain. The same image and one showing a woman with revised legend also circulated in the United States as symbols of the abolition movement.

The example in the Davisson’s auction is graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service and exhibits an “even brown tone over smooth surfaces,” according to the firm.

It is estimated to realize $250.

For more information about the auction, or to bid, visit the firm's website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation

U.S. Mint reports 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman sold out within 15 minutes on June 30

Where did the proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?

Underestimating demand for sets frustrating to Mint’s customers

Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!