British Antarctic Territory 50-penny coin honors moon

Pobjoy Mint British Antarctic Territory 50-penny coins celebrate the moon. The copper-nickel version appears here.

Pobjoy Mint has released 2023 50-penny coins featuring the surface of the moon.

The Frosted Diamond copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver coins are issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory.

The reverse design of each seven-sided coin features the surface of the moon. The scene includes the official NASA logo, for which permission was granted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Matters of the moon

Few things have inspired as much mythology and mystique as the moon. The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

It is the fifth largest satellite in the solar system and the largest and most massive relative to its parent planet, with a diameter about one-quarter that of Earth.

For millenniums humans have had a close relationship and ongoing fascination with the moon. According to NASA, the moon was created over 4.5 billion years ago, when a Mars-sized body collided with Earth. Resultant debris accumulated together to form the moon.

Design, specifications

Approved by Buckingham Palace, these coins carry an effigy of King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Both coins weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has a mintage limit of 1,950 pieces and retails for $17.95.

The silver edition is limited to 175 pieces and retails for $74.95. .

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter