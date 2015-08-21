You need to see 600,000 coins used for a Statue of Liberty mosaic

1. Statue of Coins

British Airways has turned one of its hangars into a giant coin display.

Seen above in a brief time-lapse video, 600,000 coins were put together to celebrate the beginning of the airline's discount season, the "Big British Airways Take Off," according to Marketing Magazine.

2. Denver Coin Club celebrates 80-year anniversary with 'Peace dollar medals'

The obverse design for the medals features sculptor Anthony de Francisci’s portrait of Liberty which appeared on the obverse of the Peace dollar from 1921 through 1935, the latter being the year the Denver Coin Club was founded.

Have a look.

3. After the gold rush

The sales boom for U.S. Mint American Eagle gold bullion coins seen in July has not continued into August.

Here are some details regarding the dip.

