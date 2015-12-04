Britannia rules on silver £50 coin

The Royal Mint is expanding its series of silver coins available at face value, with a new denomination.

The mint on Nov. 30 announced the first “£50 for £50” coin, which pairs two iconic figures by one designer. The £50 coin features Jody Clark’s image of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse, and his contemporary figure of Britannia with a British lion at her side is depicted on the reverse.

Clark’s design for the fifth effigy of the queen first appeared on United Kingdom coinage earlier this year.

Connect with Coin World:

The first coin in the Royal Mint’s face value range, the £20 for £20 coin for the birth of Prince George of Cambridge in 2013, sold out within days, and the £100 for £100 Big Ben coin was another sellout in December 2014. Also part of the program are a £20 coin honoring Sir Winston Churchill, a £20 coin marking the queen’s tenure as the longest reigning British monarch, and a £100 coin showing Buckingham Palace.

Clark used multiple images as resources when creating his effigy of the queen.

“The queen hasn’t aged that much since Ian Rank-Broadley created the last effigy, so I made some key changes that would make the new portrait stand out in its own right. The regalia I chose was key; I included the crown that her majesty wore at her coronation,” he said, via a press release.

Clark’s Britannia design is a contemporary take on the classic symbol of Britain, reuniting Britannia with the British lion, a pairing from plaques commemorating the soldiers of World War I.

The Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine silver £50 coin weighs 31 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 100,000 pieces and comes attached to a colorful card.