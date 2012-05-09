Brazilian Rarities lead $8.8+ million Heritage World Coin

Two Brazilian coins, a Pedro I gold 6400 Reis 1822-R Coronation Piece, and a Joao VI (as King) gold 6400 Reis 1822-R, took top dollar realizing $138,000 in the $8.8+ Million Heritage World & Ancient Coins CICF Auction, which took place in Chicago April 25-May 1. All prices include a 15% Buyer's Premium.

Combined with the auctions for US coins and currency in Chicago the previous weekend, the overall total of Heritage’s Chicago events over the fortnight rose to nearly $38 million.

The Pedro I coin, the famed "Coronation Piece", is undoubtedly the most important and charismatic piece of Brazilian numismatics. This issue, made in a hurry to be presented to guests of honor at his Inauguration Ball on December 1, 1822, consisted on only 64 pieces, of which 10-12 are known today, mostly in museums. The sale price of $138,000 easily outdistanced the pre-auction estimate of $80,000-$100,000.

The Joao VI Coin, the last issue of colonial Brazil before independence, is so rare that most reference catalogs, rather than giving a value, list it as "Rare" or "RRR". This near-mint example, a nicely struck coin with lustrous surfaces, also realized $138,000 against a pre-auction estimate of $80,000-$100,000.

