New books explore English Civil War, related medals

A new two-volume work published explores in rich detail the numismatic history of the English Civil War.

Jerome J. and Arleen Kay Platt are the authors of The English Civil Wars: Medals, Historical Commentary & Personalities, which is built upon 30 years of research.

The set explores the upheaval in 17th century Britain as the nation was convulsed by a series of civil wars. During the wars, medals were introduced as rewards for gallantry and campaign service.

Volume I provides background to the wars and examines the armies, the preparations and then the three separate civil wars from 1642 through to 1651.

Volume 2 offers historical commentary on Oliver Cromwell and continues with his funeral and memorial medals as well of those of other members of the Cromwell family.

The work was published by Spink at £175.

Charles Davis distributes Spink books in the United States. Davis’ price is $315 plus shipping and handling.

To order from Davis, telephone him at 978-468-2933 or email him at charlesdavis@vcoins.com.