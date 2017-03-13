A new book due for release in April explores more than 8,500 coins released this century for Australia and nations in Oceania, including many island nations that proliferate noncirculating legal tender coins.

Grand Catalog of Australian and Oceanian Coins 2000–2017, by Lukasz Rosanowski, is available for pre-order from First Coin Company.

Is coin jewelry a form of self-expression or mutilation?: Inside Coin World: Jewelry made from coins can be found for sale all over the Internet, and even at major coin shows. Is it numismatic art or numismatic crime?

The 350-page catalog is 8.27 by 11.69 inches in format and features more than 12,000 images in color.

The catalog was created in a response to an enormous and continuously increasing interest in and demand for the coins, according to FCC.

This is the first catalog of modern coins from this region, according to the author, created to gather “all coins in one place so the current and future generations have an easy insight” to the hobby from this region. Many of these coins have low mintages, were produced with assorted intriguing technologies and have attractive themes.

“Those coins take up universal and diverse topics, providing lots of emotions which is why they are collected by collectors all over the world,” the author said, in information provided by the distributor.

Author Rosanowski spent three years working on the catalog, according to First Coin Company, which offers the catalog for $65.