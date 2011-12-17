Bonhams offers Meyer & Ebe ancient Greek coins

One of three examples of a circa 336 B.C. gold stater of Pergamon in Mysia in About Uncirculated to Uncirculated condition, realized $99,450 in a Jan. 6 auction in New York City.

One of only three examples known of a gold rarity from ancient Greece highlights the Meyer & Ebe Collection of Ancient Greek Coins, offered Jan. 6 at auction by Bonhams.

The marquee item in the 110-lot collection from a private collector built over the past decade is the “exceedingly rare” circa 336 B.C. gold stater of Pergamon in Mysia. The obverse portrait depicts Herakles, the son of Alexander, wearing a lion skin.

The example in the auction is in About Uncirculated to Uncirculated condition, though it has “a few microscopic handling marks” on the reverse. It has an estimate of $115,000 to $125,000.

The auction is scheduled to be held in the firm’s New York City location, while the New York International Numismatic Convention is under way, but the auction is not officially linked to the show.

Paul Song, director of the rare coins and bank notes department at Bonhams, said, “Different regions of Classical Greece and numerous design types are well represented throughout the collection, and with the recent strength of the ancient Greek coin marketplace, we anticipate a very strong sale.”

All successful bids are subject to a buyer’s fee, which is 17 percent for bids up to $100,000 and thereafter is 15 percent.

The illustrated auction catalog may be viewed online at www.bonhams.com/us, and is also available for purchase. For more information, telephone the firm at 310-436-5455 (California office) or 212-644-9001 (New York office), or email it at coins.us@bonhams.com.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Bruttium, Rhegium, circa 425 to 420 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 17.31 grams, Lot 1012, “slight granulation [on part of reverse], otherwise a lightly toned example,” Good Very Fine.

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, circa 405 to 380 B.C. silver decadrachm, 43.08 grams, Lot 1025, About Extremely Fine.

Greece, Kings of Macedon, Alexander I, circa 498 to 454 B.C. silver octadrachm, 28.79 grams, Lot 1048, Good VF.

Greece, Kings of Macedon, Alexander III (the Great), circa 330 to 320 B.C. gold distater, Amphipholis, 17.18 grams, Lot 1053, EF to Uncirculated.

Greece, Kings of Macedon, Perseus, circa 179 to 178 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 17.51 grams, “probably only about 30 specimens of this spectacular issue exist,” Lot 1061, Good VF.

Greece, Caria, Rhodes, circa 408 to 404 B.C. silver tetradrachm, 15.2 grams, Lot 1087, VF.

Greece, Ptolemaic kings of Egypt, Ptolemy II, circa 285 to 246 B.C. gold octadrachm, Alexandria, 27.61 grams, “unpublished,” Lot 1103, EF.

Greece, Ptolemaic kings of Egypt, Berenike II (wife of Ptolemy III), circa 246 to 221 B.C. gold octadrachm, 27.66 grams, Alexandria, Lot 1105, EF.

Greece, Ptolemaic kings of Egypt, Ptolemy III (for the deified Arsinoe II), circa 246 to 221 B.C. silver decadrachm, 35.58 grams, “posthumous issue,” Lot 1106, About EF.

Greece, Thrace, Cimmerian Bosporos, Pantikapaion, circa 340 B.C. gold stater, 9.1 grams, Lot 1110, About EF. ¦