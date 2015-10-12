Bold autumn colors available on Royal Canadian Mint’s coin

The Royal Canadian Mint showcases the colors of fall on a 2015 Autumn Express silver $20 coin, which was released Oct. 6.

A colorful fall scene graces the reverse of one of the newest collector coins from Canada.

The new Proof Autumn Express .9999 fine silver $20 coin’s reverse, designed by Canadian artist Jacky MacDonald, features an engraved scene of a classic steam locomotive chugging along its winding engraved track, as a silver cloud of smoke rises from its chimney. The surrounding maple and birch forest’s blazing autumn colors are recreated with the use of red, orange and yellow paint.

The Autumn Express coin, released Oct. 6, is the third coin in the RCM’s series of colorful, engraved silver coins showcasing autumn in Canada.

The obverse of the 2015 coin features the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 38 grams, measures 31.39 grams and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The coin has an official issue price of $99.95 Canadian, which will be fixed at the time of purchase at a price based on the exchange rate.

U.S. distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin at a fixed price in U.S. dollars.

