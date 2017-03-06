The humpback whale is featured on the newest colorful Proof silver $2 coin from Niue in the Great Migrations series.

The humpback whale is the subject of the fourth coin in the private New Zealand Mint’s Great Migrations series of silver $2 coins for Niue.

The humpback whale is the subject of the fourth coin in the private New Zealand Mint’s Great Migrations series of silver $2 coins for Niue.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins in the series celebrate one of nature’s most impressive wonders, when populations of animals start their great annual migrations, covering vast distances in search of food, mating partners or shelter. The humpback whale coin’s reverse shows a pod of humpback whales, some engraved and some colored, as they migrate to tropical waters to breed and give birth.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The coin comes in a compact printed rectangular coin case, which incorporates a printed scene of this great migration and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Who should protect the coin hobby from predatory sellers?: Inside Coin World: “Should the numismatic community ‘police’ the sellers of coins, medals, and related objects, even those dealers who fall outside of the mainstream dealer network?”

The obverse of the coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter, has a limited mintage of 3,000 pieces, and retails for $80 U.S.

For more details, or to order the coin, visit the New Zealand Mint website.