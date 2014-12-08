Black Sea gold stater from Garrett Collection in Swiss auction

A rare gold stater from the ancient Greek city of Pantikapaion and pedigreed to the Garrett Collection realized a hammer price of 370,000 Swiss francs ($381,259 U.S.) Nov. 24 at auction.

While many collectors know of the monumental collection of U.S. coins built by the Garrett family of Baltimore, lesser known is the Garrett world coin collection.

A highlight of the collection, a gold stater from the Black Sea town of Pantikapaion in ancient Greece, was also a highlight of Numismatica Genevensis SA’s Nov. 24 and 25 auction.

The coin hammered for 370,000 Swiss francs ($381,259 U.S.) before the buyer’s fee, which ranges from 17.5 to 19.5 percent depending on bidding method.

The circa 350 B.C. coin was once owned by John Work Garrett, president of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. He bequeathed the collection, which had been built with two other family members, to the Johns Hopkins University in 1942. The U.S. portion was consigned to auction in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Bank Leu and Numismatic Fine Arts jointly sold the Garrett Collection’s world offerings in three auctions in 1984 and 1985.

Before residing in the Garrett Collection, the stater was also once in the collection of Russia’s Grand Duke George Mikhailovich.

The coin shows the god Pan on the obverse with a griffon in a lion’s body on the reverse. The gold used in the coin was imported to the Crimea from the Ural Mountain region. These large staters were issued only for a few decades before being discontinued, and thus are rare.

For complete details of the auction, visit the Numismatica Genevensis website.

Check out other recent world coins posts:

Gold Angel privy mark series from Pobjoy Mint celebrates ‘11 pipers piping’ for 2014

2015 £5 coin from United Kingdom marks Battle of Waterloo anniversary



More from CoinWorld.com:

Federal judge sentences Liberty Dollar creator Dec. 2 to probation for 2011 conviction

U.S. Mint announces Dec. 5 maximum mintage of 75,000 for gold half dollar

2014 American $1 Coin and Currency Sets: Sales resume, again, on Dec. 4 after brief period of sales Dec. 3

Collectors love finding coins bearing the 'CC' Mint mark from the Carson City Mint

Reader wonders if a 'gold' medal he bought on eBay for $74 could be worth more



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!