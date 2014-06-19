Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, sponsored by BitPay, to debut in 2014

Bitcoins are getting their own bowl game.



BitPay, a company that performs bitcoin integration for merchants, announced on June 18 that it had reached an three-year agreement with ESPN Events for naming rights of the NCAA's postseason football bowl game in St. Petersburg, Fla., which is now the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl.



"This will be a fantastic opportunity to raise bitcoin awareness to millions of new users,” BitPay co-founder and CEO Tony Gallipi wrote in a blog post on the company’s website. "Our goal is to make it the largest and most exciting bitcoin event ever produced.”



Bitcoin is a virtual currency not backed by any government or any material, though physical bitcoin tokens or medals do exist and are collected.



The first Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl will be played at Tropicana Field on Dec. 26, 2014.



The title sponsor for the bowl until now was Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.



The 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady's Bowl, as it was known, was won by East Carolina, who topped Ohio, 37-20.



Most bitcoins are not the collector’s items that traditional coins are. Like many coins, however, bitcoins are investments with value that fluctuates over time depending on supply and demand.



In other recent bitcoin-related news:

Online booking service Expedia is now allowing users to pay for hotel accommodations with bitcoins, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The New York Times reports that King’s College in New York is accepting bitcoins as tuition payments.

reports that King’s College in New York is accepting bitcoins as tuition payments. Apple has made available several bitcoin-wallet apps that it had pulled from the App Store earlier this year, writes Rob Wile of Business Insider.