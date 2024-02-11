Birds of Australia $1 coin series continues with black swan

The Birds of Australia coin series for Niue continues with a Proof silver dollar featuring the black swan.

The third coin in the Birds of Australia series, honoring the black swan, is now available.

The 2024 Proof .999 fine silver dollar from Niue is the latest coin to feature artwork from John and Elizabeth Gould’s masterpiece The Birds of Australia, created from 1840 to 1848.

The seven-volume work was the first comprehensive illustrated account of Australian birds, and was created after the couple traveled from England to Australia from 1838 to 1840.

The Birds of Australia was issued by subscription; in all there were 250 subscribers, so 250 sets of the work were printed.

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Of the original 250 sets, 175 are in institutional collections. The remaining 75 are in private hands, or have been broken up to be sold as individual prints, or are lost to history.

The reverse of the coin features a full-color portrait of an adult black swan in its natural habitat. In the background, a flight of black swans passes over the heads of several more in the reeds. The legend BLACK SWAN defines the theme, while the privy mark JG indicates that the vignette is taken from John Gould’s work.

The obverse features the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The coin is encapsulated inside a clamshell-style case lined with black velvet and satin and protected by a colorful cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 750 pieces.

It retails for $118.95, with quantity discounts available, through distributor Talisman Coins. To order, or learn more, visit www.talismancoins.com.

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