World Coins
Tweeting the World Money Fair in Berlin
- Published: Feb 6, 2017, 6 AM
Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck (center) had a busy weekend at the World Money Fair in Berlin.
The World Money Fair was in full swing over the weekend in Berlin, and Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck was on hand, tweeting out all the action from his @WorldCoinGuy handle.
Auctions, upcoming issues, and free chocolate coins. The show had something for every world coin collector.
Have a look at some highlights:
