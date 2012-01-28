Berlin hosts three auctions from Kuenker

A gold medal struck in 1747 to celebrate the election of Andreas Jakob of Dietrichstein as archbishop leads the Feb. 2 offering of the Friedrich Popken Collection of Salzburg.

German auction house Fritz Rudolf Künker offers a wide array of material during three auctions Feb. 2 in Berlin.

A total of about 1,200 lots with a combined estimate of €7 million (about $9.2 million in U.S. funds) will cross the block in the Estrel Convention Center preceding the World Money Fair.

Sale No. 201 offers 806 lots of “Numismatic Rarities,” including more than one dozen unique pieces. One of the highlights is a gold 10-ducat medal of the “Great Elector” Frederick William I, minted in 1681 on the homage of the city of Magdeburg.

In Nearly Extremely Fine condition, the coin has an estimate of €75,000 ($98,269 U.S.).

Sale No. 202 features the Friedrich Popken Collection of Salzburg, a 196-lot offering led by what is believed to be a unique gold medal of 100 ducats weight. Struck in 1747 upon the Sept. 10 election of Archbishop Andreas Jakob of Dietrichstein as archbishop, the medal measures 80 millimeters in diameter and weighs 350 grams. In Extremely Fine to Brilliant Uncirculated condition, its estimate is €100,000 ($131,513 U.S.).

Another rarity that shares a €100,000 estimate is described as “one of the most sought-after coins of early modern times,” a 1504 rübentaler (guldiner) from the Hall Mint. Only 10 examples of this coin were minted, under mint master Leonhard of Keutschach. The coat of arms of the family of Keutschach shows a turnip — hence the nickname of this coin (turnip is rübe in German).

The coin, which shows one of the earliest representations of the Salzburg cathedral, is probably the most famous coin of Salzburg. This example is in EF condition.

The final auction scheduled for Berlin offers 192 “High Quality Russian Rarities,” led by the collection of all five types of 1835 and 1836 “Family rubles” coins.

A separate story posted online at www.coinworld.com further explores that auction.

All lots may be viewed online and the catalogs may be downloaded at the auction house website, www.kuenker.de. Bidding may also be accomplished through www.sixbid.com.

All successful lots are subject to a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

For more information, email the business at service@kuenker.de or telephone it at (011) 49 541 96 20. ¦