A new circulating commemorative €2 coin from Belgium honors political change that occurred 50 years ago, in 1968.

Belgium is issuing a circulating commemorative €2 coin to mark the 50th anniversary of a political revolution of sorts in Belgium.

The coin highlights the friction between Flemish- and French-speaking factions of Belgium 50 years ago against a larger backdrop of protests across Europe.

According to a May 1, 2018, article in The Brussels Times by Alicja Gescinska, “In Flanders, one of the main focal points of this revolt was regional autonomy and the valuation of the Dutch language,” she wrote. “In Leuven, the students successfully fought the French dominance at the Catholic University. Also in Brussels, the once bilingual university was split into a separate Flemish Free University and the Université Libre de Bruxelles.”

The coin design represents students with a pamphlet and flag in their hands and refers to student demonstrations that took place in Belgium in connection with the sociocultural changes of May 1968. A university auditorium appears in the background.

“It was an important national event that shaped Belgium’s national politics and influenced subsequent government reforms, now 50 years ago,” according to the announcement of the coin by the European Commission.

The Mint mark of Utrecht (Mercury’s wand) is located on the left together with the Belgian mint master mark (the coat of arms of the municipality Herzele).

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

A total of 260,000 coins are slated to issued in May or June.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.