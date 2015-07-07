Belgium plans circulating €2 coin for European Year of Development
- Published: Jul 7, 2015, 5 AM
Belgium plans to celebrate the European Year for Development in 2015 with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.
The European Year for Development is a designation from the European Union. 2015 is the last year scheduled for achieving the collectively agreed upon Millennium Development Goals and the year in which major decisions will be made about the framework that will replace those goals.
The obverse of the ringed-bimetallic coin features the commemorative design.
The inner part of the coin depicts a hand holding globe. Framed within the globe is a growing plant. The inscription 2015 EUROPEAN YEAR FOR DEVELOPMENT features in an arc above the globe.
The country code, BE, appears beneath the hand, while the signature mark of the Master of the Mint and the mark of the Brussels mint, a helmeted profile of the archangel Michael, are to the left of the hand's fingertips.
The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.
In total, 250,000 coins are set for release at some point in September.
The ringed-bimetallic coin's core is copper-nickel, while the ring is composed of copper, aluminum and nickel.
The coin’s common reverse shows a map of the European Union.
Each eurozone nation may issue up to two circulating commemorative €2 coins annually, not including any €2 coins issued as part of a joint program. The 2015 program celebrating the European flag’s 30th anniversary, for example, does not contribute to the two-coin limit.
Want more euro news? Coin World fills you in!
France to issue circulating commemorative €2 coin in July
Austria plans circulating commemorative €2 coin for bank anniversary
Germany announces plans to issue hybrid metal-polymer collector coin
2015 French coins celebrate President Charles de Gaulle
Residents choose design to celebrate European Union flag anniversary on circulating €2 coin
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