Belgium marks International Missing Children’s Day

Belgium's circulating commemorative €2 coin to honor International Missing Children’s Day was released on the day it marks, May 25.

The obverse of the coin shows the face of a missing child surrounded by the words MISSING-DISPARU-VERMIST, WWW.CHILDFOCUS.BE and the nation’s name in three languages. The child featured on the coin is Liam Vanden Branden, who disappeared May 3, 1996, when he was 2 years old, according to AdWeek. The image on the coin shows an age-progressed image as he might appear in 2016, according to the news report.

The mark of the Brussels mint, a helmeted profile of the archangel Michael, and the signature mark of the master of the mint, a cat, appear on opposing sides of the face.

In total, 1,020,000 coins were released, including several available at premium prices through the Royal Mint of Belgium's webshop.

Examples of the coin are available in a blister pack for €10. Four examples of the coin in plastic capsules are sold together for €15.50, and a Prooflike edition retails for €20.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

This is Belgium's second circulating commemorative €2 coin of 2016, following the release in March of a coin marking the 2016 Rio Olympics.