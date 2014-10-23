Belgium marks Berlin Wall anniversary with commemorative

A 2014 Proof .925 fine silver €20 coin from Belgium marks the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

A well-known symbol of a divided world, the Berlin Wall was opened to permit East Germans to freely travel to West Germany 25 years ago on Nov. 9.

A 2014 Proof .925 fine silver €20 coin from Belgium marks the 25th anniversary of that historic event as Europe, and the world, were reunited.

The obverse of the coin provides a glimpse through an open section of the wall toward Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Words in German on the left portion of the wall echo the chant of those on the inside of the wall, translating to “We are the people.” A WISH FOR FREEDOM is on the right portion of the wall.

The reverse of the 2014 commemorative coin shows Belgium’s common €20 coin design, a map of the nation’s place in Europe, the nation’s name in three languages, the denomination and the year of issue.

The coin weighs 22.85 grams, measures 37 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces.

U.S. distributor Coin & Currency Institute offers the coin for $68.50, with $5.75 per order for shipping and handling.

For more information or to order, telephone the distributor toll free at 800-421-1866 or visit its website.

