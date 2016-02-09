Belgium marks 2016 Olympics with €2 coin

Images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Commission.

Belgium is celebrating the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Plans for the coin are confirmed by the European Commission.

The center of the coin’s obverse depicts, from top to bottom, a stylized figure, the five Olympic rings and the inscription TEAM BELGIUM. The year 2016 appears at the left and the country code BE appears on the right, between the mark of the Brussels Mint (a helmeted profile of the archangel Michael), and the signature mark of the master of the Mint.

In total, 375,000 coins are due for release sometime in March.

The coin’s reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.