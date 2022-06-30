Belgium, Germany honor healthcare workers on coins

Belgium and Germany join the parade of countries issuing coins honoring health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These coins are now available from U.S.-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint.

Belgium has issued a 2022 circulating commemorative €2 coin in honor of the healthcare personnel who showed exceptional commitment during the coronavirus crisis. Three versions of the coin were issued, with two directed at collectors and one for circulation.

All three share the same design, with symbols or images related to the healthcare profession (a stethoscope, mortar-and-pestle, syringe and handicapped sign) next to a worker wearing a medical mask. Legends in three languages each translate to “Thank You.”

The 2022 ringed-bimetallic €2 coins have a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The Uncirculated edition has a mintage of 500,000 pieces. A Brilliant Uncirculated version, available in one of two colorful coin cards, has a mintage limit of 150,000 pieces, and the Proof version (in a capsule and box) is limited to 5,000 pieces.

RSM offers various examples ranging from $13.25 to $38.25.

Germany’s coin

To highlight the healthcare theme, Germany issued a Proof 2022 base metal €10 with a colorful mint-turquoise polymer ring.

The coin is the first in a five-part series, “In Service to Society,” which as an expression of respect and appreciation will have one coin issued every year during the period 2022 to 2026 to highlight the significance of particular groups of professions essential to the functioning of society and all of our lives.

All releases in the series will feature a polymer ring in a

color that is characteristic to the respective occupational group theme.

The obverse of the 2022 issue shows a vulnerable hand taken in a caregivers both hands, symbolizing trust as well as the complex areas of responsibility in care today.

The people at the edge of the coin illustrate that anyone, in any generation, can require care. The word PFLEGE, meaning “Care,” underscores the overall design, which was created by Peter Lasch.

The reverse, by Patrick Niesel, will be used for all coins in the series. It features an eagle framed by the words BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND, the value and denomination, the year 2022, the 12 stars of Europe and the Mint mark A (Berlin), D (Munich), F (Stuttgart), G (Karlsruhe) or J (Hamburg), depending on where the coin was minted.

Edge lettering translates to “In Service to Society.”

The coin has a mintage limit of 250,000 pieces, or 50,000 per mint.

The coin weighs 9.8 grams and measures 28.75 millimeters in diameter. Coins are presented in a capsule inside a printed folder.

Single coins are available for $44 each, or all five for $220.

To order the coin, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.

