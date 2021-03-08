Belgium coin celebrates beer’s cultural influence
- Published: Mar 8, 2021, 9 AM
Beer, enjoyed by civilizations for centuries, is now featured on a 2021 collector coin from Europe.
The Belgium issue, a brass €2.5 coin, celebrates the fifth anniversary of Belgian beer culture being recognized by the United Nations as an “intangible heritage.”
Besides tangible heritage items, such as monuments or buildings, intangible heritage is also cherished. This can include customs and rituals, but also a specific expression of a skill that a country is known for. Thus, five years ago, Belgian beer culture was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The Royal Mint of Belgium enlisted the Royal Dutch Mint to strike the Brilliant Uncirculated €2.5 coin, which is legal tender in Belgium but not intended to circulate.
Celebrating beer
The obverse of the coin, by Iris Bruijns, shows various beer glasses for different styles of beer, against a map of the country, with legends noting the anniversary.
The reverse of the coin shows Luc Luycx’s design, a map of Europe, the denomination, the year of issue, and the nation’s name in three official languages.
The coin weighs 10.5 grams and measures 25.65 millimeters in diameter.
The coin is presented in a colorful coin card, with either French or Flemish language. In total, 20,000 cards are available, split between the two language versions.
An additional 7,500 coins are included in the annual FDC (Proof) set and are struck to a Proof finish.
Coin & Currency Institute will offer the coin cards for $24.95 each, with random selection of the language version (their choice). Shipping and handling are additional, and Vermont residents must add tax.
To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.coin-currency.com.
