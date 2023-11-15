Belgian coin honors anniversary of women’s suffrage

Belgium in 1948 introduced universal women’s suffrage, making it one of the last European countries to do so.

On Oct. 25, Belgium released a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking Belgium’s 75 years of universal women’s suffrage. Though suffrage came in 1948, women could first effectively use their vote during the parliamentary elections in June 1949.

Prior to gaining suffrage, feminists were focused on general civil rights and equal opportunities in education and the economic emancipation of women, according to the Royal Dutch Mint, which struck and released the coins.

The obverse features inscriptions in Dutch identifying the theme as the anniversary of universal women’s suffrage. Also appearing are the Venus symbol as a voting box with a red pencil, BE indicating Belgium, and the year of issue, 2023. Below that is the Mintmaster’s mark (an Erlenmeyer flask with aster) and the privy mark of the Royal Dutch Mint (the Mercury staff). At the bottom right are the IB initials of designer Iris Bruijns.

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The common design with a map of Europe and the denomination appears on the reverse.

Two versions for collectors

Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof versions were issued for collectors.

All €2 coins weigh 8.5 grams, measure 25.75 millimeters in diameter, and are ringed-bimetallic in composition.

The BU coin is presented in a coin card with a themed design including showing women exercising their right to vote. The coin card version has a total mintage limit of 125,000 pieces.

The Proof coin is presented in a plastic case with numbered certificate of authenticity and is limited to a mintage of 5,000 pieces.

U.S. based distributor Coin & Currency Institute is offering the coins.

The BU version is priced at $18.95 and the Proof example at $42.50. Shipping and applicable taxes are extra.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

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