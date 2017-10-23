Battle of Trafalgar theme of silver $2 coin of Niue

Images courtesy of the New Zealand Mint.

The Battle of Trafalgar $2 coin is packaged in a wooden box with certificate of authenticity.

Coin images courtesy of the New Zealand Mint.

The Battle of Trafalgar is the third coin in the New Zealand Mint’s Battles That Changed History series of silver $2 coins.

The Battle of Trafalgar was the most decisive naval battle of the War of the Third Coalition during the Napoleonic Wars, for both Britain and its naval hero, Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Nelson died during the battle, which conclusively ended French plans to invade England. The French and Spanish combined fleet lost 22 ships without a single British vessel being lost.

The battle is the third subject of the New Zealand Mint’s Battles That Changed History series of 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins with an Antique Finish.

The 2017 $2 coin is struck for Niue.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Its reverse features a colorful illustration of the commander of the victorious British fleet, Admiral Lord Nelson. He stands against an antique, engraved background featuring ships engaged in fierce battle.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The themed outer box packaging for the coin features a black line art illustration of the battle imposed over an antiqued paper texture. Inside an antique-looking timber box opens to reveal the coin nestled in its black velvet interior with the uniquely numbered certificate of authenticity.

Astute collectors find that buying a ‘problem coin’ can be a bit of a balancing act, but the rewards can be great. Also in our Nov. 6 issue, Michael Fahey offers some tips on grading Mint State Barber half dollars.

The coin retails for $82 U.S.

Earlier releases in the series illustrate the Battle of Yorktown and the Battle of Waterloo. The Yorktown coin is sold out, but the Waterloo issue remains available from the New Zealand Mint at issue price (also $82 U.S.).

To order, visit the New Zealand Mint website.