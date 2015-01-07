Bank of Israel honors Hula Nature Reserve with coins

The Bank of Israel has issued 2014 coins for the Hula Nature Reserve, the third coin in a “Views of Israel” series.

Israel may be noted for its arid, desert landscape, but the newest coin in an annual program showcasing the nation’s countryside reveals a different side.

North of the Sea of Galilee, in the Hula Valley, part of the Syrian African Rift Valley that runs through Israel from north to south, is one of the most beautiful nature reserves of the world, according to the Bank of Israel, a paradise for birds and home to a unique flora and fauna. Twice a year, 500 million birds pass here on their migrating route from Europe to Africa.

The Hula Nature Reserve, which was created in 1964, is the subject of the third issue in the “Views of Israel" series from the Bank of Israel, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Hula Nature Reserve.

The 2014 coins depicts the scenic Hula landscape and presents the king bird of the Hula, the crane, in a design by Tovit Uriel.

Two cranes in flight appear on the obverse of each of three coins in the program. In addition, the obverse carries the face value, Israel State emblem, “Israel” in Hebrew, English and Arabic, the year date and Mint mark.

The reverse presents a view of the Hula Nature Reserve, with palm trees and a water lily representing the reserve's aquatic plants. In the center is a wading crane, while three more fly overhead.

The Prooflike .925 fine silver 1-New-Israeli-sheqel coin weighs 14.4 grams, measures 30 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,800 pieces.

The Proof .999 fine silver 2-NIS coin weighs 31.1 grams, measures 38.7 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,800 pieces.

The Proof .917 fine gold 10-NIS coin weighs 16.96 grams, measures 30 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 555 pieces.

The coins went on sale beginning Jan. 6. Pre-issue pricing is in effect through Jan. 31.

The Prooflike 1-NIS coin costs $49 and the Proof 2-NIS coin is priced at $80. The gold coin costs $1,125.

A two-coin set, comprising both the silver options, has a pre-issue price of $125, and a set of all three coins is price, pre-issue, at $1,215.

The regular issue prices are not yet announced.

To order the coins, visit the Israel Mint website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside

Q. David Bowers: A few things for collectors to think about when making 2015 New Year's resolutions

American Eagle gold bullion sales in 2014 were the lowest in 7 years

Specimen 70 Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars sell for $750 each

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!