Austria’s new coin goes back in time to Cretaceous Period

Austria's new collector coin celebrating dinosaurs commemorates the Cretaceous Period. The silver 20-euro coin is being released March 19.

Austria’s Mint returns to prehistoric times on March 19 with a coin celebrating the Cretaceous Period.

The Proof .900 fine silver 20-euro coin celebrates Life on the Ground. The coin is the third in the “Back from the Dead” dinosaur series, following issues in 2013 that marked Life in the Water and Life in the Air. The series was formerly dubbed the “Prehistoric Life” series but the name has been changed.

The obverse shows the Struthiosaurus austriacus fossil from the collection at the Natural History Museum in Vienna. Behind the fossils are plants and a model of the Struthiosaurus austriacus in an aggressive stance.

The obverse, designed by Mint engraver Herbert Waehner, includes the country and year of issue, 2014, and face value.

The reverse, designed and engraved by Helmut Andexlinger, shows a Zalmoxes (a large herbivore dinosaur) trying to protect a hatchling from Struthiosaurus austriacus.

An erupting volcano in the background is a reminder of the massive explosion and volcanic activity that marked the end of the Cretaceous Period.

The coin weighs 20 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

Collectors in the United States and Canada may purchase the Cretaceous coin from American Precious Metals Exchange or Downies, for varying prices.

Telephone APMEX toll free at 800-375-9006 or visit the firm online at www.APMEX.com.

Order from Downies online at www.downies.com or telephone toll free to 877-897-7696.