Austrian Mint to issue first 2015 coin Dec. 3, to mark operetta

Packaging for the €5 coin highlights the masked ball at the center of the operetta.

A 2015 Special Uncirculated .800 fine silver €5 coin from Austria is being released Dec. 3. The coin marks the operetta “Die Fledermaus” (the bat).

The Austrian Mint’s first coin for 2015, celebrating a famed operetta set on New Year’s Eve, is being released Dec. 3.

The coin is the latest in the ongoing series of issues released in December with a tie-in to New Year’s Eve.

The Special Uncirculated .800 fine silver €5 coin honors the Johann Strauss operetta Die Fledermaus (The Bat).

The operetta, so named for the costume worn by one of the characters, is light-hearted, complex, and at times even confusing with many twists and turns. A love triangle with a woman named Rosalinde is an undercurrent to the story, which unfolds during a masked ball that serves as the setting for an act of revenge.

The reverse shows The Bat fluttering above the sparkling bubbles of a seasonal glass of champagne held by Rosalinde, who is dressed in her finest attire, wearing a facemask, pearls and coiffured hair.

The year of issue, 2015, as well as the name of the operetta, DIE FLEDERMAUS, are also seen on the reverse of the coin.

The reverse was designed and engraved by Austrian Mint Master Engraver Thomas Pesendorfer.

Mint engraver Helmut Andexlinger designed the obverse of the nine-sided coin, which shows the standard €5 design, with the denomination encircled by the shields of the nine federal provinces of Austria. In the center is the face value.

The coin weighs 10 grams and measures 28.5 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a maximum mintage of 50,000 pieces. Each of these coins is vacuum-sealed in a colorful, informative blister pack.

Collectors in the United States and Canada may purchase The Bat coin through American Precious Metals Exchange or Downies, but pricing has not been determined.

To order from APMEX, telephone the company toll free at 800-375-9006 or visit its website.

To order from Downies, telephone the firm toll free at 877 897 7696 or visit its website.