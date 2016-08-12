Special packaging is available for the series to include all three coins and their certificates of authenticity.

The Austrian Mint completes its series of three silver €20 coins honoring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a Sept. 7 release celebrating the legend surrounding the musician.

"Wolfgang," "Amadeus" and "Mozart" are arguably the three most famous words in musical history.

The musician’s names are also the name of three coins in a series from the Austrian Mint that is now coming to a close. The third and final Proof silver €20 coin is scheduled for release on Sept. 7.

Each of the coins explores a different phase in Mozart’s short but prolific life, as well as one of his famous stage productions from that phase. The Mozart legend is celebrated in the final coin in the series.

Not only the most revered composer of all time, Mozart was the prototype musical genius who died far too young and became a legend in the aftermath.

As in the case of some of the latter-day rock stars who died tragically young, the Mozart legend is not only a product of his undoubted creative genius, but also of his larger-than-life personality.

Mozart’s phenomenal work ethic, extravagant lifestyle and flamboyant nature have been dramatized on numerous occasions; most famously in the play Amadeus by Peter Shaffer, which was later made into a hugely successful movie by Miloš Forman, winning eight Oscars.

Mozart died at the tender age of 35 in December 1791, just weeks after the premiere of his best-loved opera The Magic Flute, which was a popular triumph.

The coin’s reverse shows a scene from that opera, while a profile portrait of a pensive Mozart graces the obverse. From a painting by his brother-in-law Joseph Lange, the portrait gives the impression that Mozart is eavesdropping on his inner music.

The word MOZART lies beneath the portrait. When the coin is placed alongside the other two coins in the series, the three coins together spell the composer’s full name.

The earlier releases celebrate “Wolfgang: The Wunderkind” in 2015 and “Amadeus (Amadé): The Genius” earlier in 2016.

Each .900 fine silver coin weighs 20 grams and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

Each coin is housed in a capsule, accompanied by an individual box and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Special packaging is available for the series to include all three coins and their certificates of authenticity.

Collectors in the United States and Canada may buy the coin from the Austrian Mint.

The piece is also available through American Precious Metals Exchange, as well as Downies in Australia.