Austrian Mint issues 2020 silver, copper Easter coins

Austria has issued a 2020 Easter coin celebrating the Lipizzaner stallion, famous horses from Europe. Both copper and silver versions of the €5 coin are available.

Austria’s annual series of coins for Easter continues in 2020 with silver and copper homages to the horse.

According to the Austrian Mint, few animals have had a bigger impact on humans than the horse.

“Its power, beauty and sensitivity make the horse one of the most beloved members of the animal kingdom,” the mint said, noting that many riders “form a profound and enduring bond with their loyal steed. The Easter Coin 2020 celebrates this unique bond.”

Uncirculated copper and Special Uncirculated .925 fine silver examples of the €5 coin are now available, though the coin has an official release date of March 11.

Lipizzaner horses in design

The most iconic of all European horse breeds is the Lipizzaner, made world famous through its connection with the Spanish Riding School in Vienna.

Originally from Slovenia, the Lipizzaner has been bred since 1920 at the stud farm at Piber in the Austrian province of Styria, where some 40 foals come into the world every year. Within minutes of their birth, foals can stand and, though initially unsteady, are soon galloping joyfully across the alpine meadows.

The coin features a foal in the foreground frolicking happily through a meadow while its mother keeps a watchful eye close behind. The lower part of the coin is decorated with an assortment of spring flowers.

The common obverse of the coin features the nine provincial shields of Austria.

Coin specifications

Both coins measure 28.5 millimeters in diameter.

The copper coin weighs 8.9 grams and the silver coin weighs 8.41 grams with an actual silver weight of a quarter-ounce.

The copper version is sold without packaging and has a mintage limit of 200,000 pieces retailing for face value.

The silver version is offered in a blister pack featuring information in German and English, priced at €18.6 each. It is limited to 50,000 pieces.

The coins are not sold outside of Austria or Germany, so collectors in other countries will have to search the secondary market.

