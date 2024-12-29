Austria’s New Year’s €5 coin celebrates dance and music
- Published: Dec 29, 2024, 5 PM
Austria’s annual New Year’s €5 coin, available in copper and silver versions, in 2025 celebrates the birth anniversaries of two people that left a legacy in music and dancing in Austria.
The 2025 Dance Away Uncirculated copper and Special Uncirculated .925 fine silver coins help transform the start of the new year into an inspiring experience filled with lightness and joy.
The coin’s design is a tribute to the “Waltz King” Johann Strauss II, and dancer and choreographer Grete Wiesenthal.
Helmut Andexlinger designed the coin, which shows Austria’s nine provincial coats of arms on the obverse and a solo woman dancing, in a ball gown, on the reverse.
Both versions of the coin measure 28.5 millimeters in diameter.
The copper version weighs 8.9 grams and has a mintage limit of 200,000 pieces.
The silver coin weighs 8.41 grams and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.
U.S.-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint offers the copper coin to collectors for $9.95.
To order the coin, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio