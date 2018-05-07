The Austrian Mint’s annual ringed-bimetallic silver and niobium coin for 2018 marks a new era for the planet.

According to the mint, “The footprint of humanity on the Earth is unfortunately a massive one. So big that experts now agree that humanity’s impact on the planet is so profound that it is time to declare a new geologic epoch — the Anthropocene.”

Not all inscription ‘misspellings’ are true misspellings: Mike Diamond reports on coins that, at first glance, appear to have misspelled legends or dates but, with closer study, are found to have die defects that are misleading.

Examples of the impact cited by the Austrian Mint are the radioactive elements dispersed across the planet by nuclear testing, plastic pollution, and the soot produced by fossil-fuel power stations. These and other adverse effects are represented in detail on the Anthropocene coin.

Helmut Andexlinger and Herbert Wähner designed the coin.

Different shades of green are used in the coin’s pure niobium core to illustrate its concept. Humanity and its huge footprint on the planet dominate either side of the coin’s two-tone green niobium core, while humanity’s adverse effects on planet Earth are shown in the .900 fine silver outer ring.

The €25 coin is being released June 6. It has a Special Uncirculated finish, weighs 16.5 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter.

The coin is packaged in a case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity and protective slipcase.

It retails for €64 and is subject to a 20 percent tax in Europe.

For full details of the coin, visit a special page on the Austrian Mint’s website.