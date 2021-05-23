Austria explores Milky Way on 2021 Proof silver €20
- Published: May 23, 2021, 11 AM
Coins can take many shapes, and Austria’s newest coin series adds a celestial element to this truism.
The first coin in the Austrian Mint’s new series, The Uncharted Universe, celebrates the Milky Way and is “S-shaped,” curved to mimic the spiral shape of our home galaxy.
“The story it tells about the cosmos also features surprising twists and turns,” according to the Austrian Mint. “Together with experts, we take a close look at three physical-astronomical phenomena — the Milky Way, black holes and neutron stars. From something very small — a coin — you will become acquainted with the infinitely large and even reach out to galaxies that no human has ever seen before.”
The Proof .925 fine silver €20 coin weighs 22.42 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces.
Coin, design details
The new coin has an alternating concave and convex surface. The combination of the convex and the concave surfaces on the coin’s obverse results in an S-shaped silver surface upon which the Milky Way is depicted.
The angular dimensions of the galactic coordinate system show the position of the sun in relation to the rest of our galaxy.
The position of the Orion Arm, in which our solar system is located, is also marked. So are the positions of the astronomical phenomena Cygnus X-1 and Crab Pulsar, which play a special role on the other two coins in the series.
The coin’s reverse features the same image of the spiraled Milky Way, though in color-printed form.
The coin is placed in a capsule and comes in a box with a certificate.
Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint offers the coin for $95 plus shipping.
To order the coin, visit the company website, www.rsmint.com.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 22, 2021, 3 PM
First Coin University program to be held in July in San Francisco
-
US Coins May 22, 2021, 2 PM
Stack’s Bowers sale offers top-ranked ‘Short Set’ of halves from 1940s
-
World Coins May 22, 2021, 1 PM
Pobjoy Mint honors emperor angelfish in third release of 50-penny coin series
-
Paper Money May 22, 2021, 12 PM
Riksbank to sell printing machines in closed auction