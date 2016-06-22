Austria completes coin series honoring provinces

Austria concludes its Austria By Its Children series of silver €10 coins with a coin celebrating Upper Austria. The Proof example is presented in a red velvet case with a cardboard sleeve.

Austria concludes its Austria By Its Children series of silver €10 coins with a coin celebrating Upper Austria.

Austria concludes its Austria By Its Children series of silver €10 coins with a coin celebrating Upper Austria. The Special Uncirculated version comes in a colorful blister pack.

Austria’s final silver coin in the series honoring each of the nation’s nine provinces is now available.

This Austria By Its Children series features designs that were created by 9- and 10-year-old schoolchildren of Austria. The final .925 fine silver €10 coin celebrates the province of Upper Austria.

The obverse of the €10 coin was designed and engraved by Herbert Waehner. It depicts the UNESCO World Heritage site of the picturesque town of Hallstatt. An Evangelical church in the foreground is balanced by the Catholic church on the hill located in the upper right side.

Connect with Coin World:

Houses cling to the shoreline and are tightly packed together on narrow streets. In the foreground is a flat-bottom boat built in a traditional design and steered by the bootsman at the stern.

The obverse of the coin also features the country of issue, REPUBLIK ÖSTERREICH (Republic of Austria), the year of issue 2016, the face value expressed as 10 EURO and the name of the town, HALLSTATT.

The reverse of the coin was designed by Klara Baumgartner of Dachseberg school, and engraved by mint engraver Thomnas Pesendorfer.

The reverse shows the church of Linz on Poestling hill and the coat of arms of the province of Upper Austria in the center capped by the crown of the former duke of Upper Austria. To the right of it are three participants of the annual Gloeckler parade wearing Gloeckler costumes, with elaborately decorated handmade hats. In the background on the right side is Traunstein mountain on the edge of the clear blue water lake known as Traunsee, located in the Salzkammergut.

Inclusion of several participants in the Gloeckler parade in the reverse design recalls the annual tradition taking place on Jan. 5, also known as Epiphany. People dress in light- or white-colored costumes, wear belts with a loud bell attached and elaborate hats that are decorated with lit candles. The medieval belief was that this would chase away the evil spirits of the dark months, bringing salvation and blessings to the area.

The Upper Austria silver coin is legal tender and is available in either Proof or Special Uncirculated versions, each weighing 17.3 grams and measuring 32 millimeters in diameter.

The Proof coin’s maximum mintage is 30,000 pieces. Each is encapsulated in a presentation case with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The certificate includes all the technical details as well as background information about the series.

The Special Uncirculated coin has a mintage limit of 40,000 pieces and is available in a blister pack with an Upper Austria design on the sleeve.

Collectors in the United States and Canada may purchase the Upper Austria coin by visiting the Austrian Mint's website.

In addition, two distributors offer the coins in North America: American Precious Metals Exchange, online; and Downies, at its website.