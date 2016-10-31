The final animal coin in the Australian map-shaped coin series from the Perth Mint depicts the iconic Aussie wild dog, the dingo.

The final animal coin in the Australian map-shaped coin series from the Perth Mint depicts the iconic Aussie wild dog, the dingo.

The Reverse Proof 2016 .999 fine silver dollar is the tenth and final issue in the series, which began in 2012.

The Australian dingo is an ancient, free roaming, primitive, wild canine unique to the continent of Australia, specifically the outback. Its original ancestors are thought to have arrived with humans from southeast Asia thousands of years ago, when dogs were still relatively undomesticated and closer to their Asian gray wolf parent species, Canis lupus.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Since that time, life largely apart from people and other dogs, together with the demands of Australian ecology, has caused dingoes to develop features and instincts that distinguish them from all other canines. Australian dingoes maintain ancient characteristics that unite them, along with other primitive dogs, into a taxon named after them, Canis lupus dingo, and separate them from the domestic dog, Canis lupus familiaris.

The reverse of the coin, created by Perth Mint artist Ing Ing Jong, depicts a dingo surveying its domain in the rocky desert in full color.

Mapping a new collection: maps on coins: Maps predate the birth of coinage and both have played critical roles in the development of mankind’s economies and exploration of the world. It is no surprise, then, that coins have depicted maps for hundreds of years. Some coins are even shaped like maps.

The inscriptions 1 OZ 999 SILVER guarantees the weight and purity. The Perth Mint P Mint mark is placed in the southwest corner of the continent, south of Perth, near the edge. The legend DINGO and the date 2016 are also indicated.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.60 millimeters wide and four millimeters thick.

The coin has a mintage limit of 6,000 pieces and retails for $69.95 from Perth Mint distributor Talisman Coins.

Quantity discounts may be available, with purchases of three to five coins costing $67.95 each. Buy six to nine coins and each coin is priced at $65.95; purchases of 10 or more coins are priced at $64.95 each.

To order the coins, visit distributor Talisman Coin website.