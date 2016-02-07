Monty the croc on Australian silver $5 coin

An Australian movie “star” is being honored on a new silver coin from the Royal Australian Mint.

The Proof High Relief .999 fine silver $5 coin issued Feb. 1 celebrates Monty the crocodile, who lives at the Australian Zoo. This is the fourth year of a program highlighting animals from the zoo on Australian coins.

Known throughout the world, the formidable creature known as the crocodile is the largest reptile to be found on Earth today.

According to RAM, the then-3-foot crocodile named Monty was captured in 1975 from the Townsville boat ramp. After being adopted into Australia Zoo’s Crocoseum, he grew not only in size (to 3.7 meters and 400 kilograms, about 12 feet long and 882 pounds), but in celebrity status. As well as being a star attraction to many zoo visitors, he starred alongside Steve and Terri Irwin in the 2002 film The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.

The coin and packaging features images of Monty. The reverse was designed by B. King and the obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The high relief production method “adds depth to the design which highlights the detailed texture of this astounding creature’s skin,” according to RAM.

The 1-ounce coin measures 32 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces.

The coin is encapsulated and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin retails for $100 Australian.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the RAM website, www.ramint.gov.au.